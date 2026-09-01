Peralta stymies former team, Díaz powers AL-best Rays to 6-2 win over Mets

Freddy Peralta pitched six terrific innings against his former team, Yandy Díaz homered and doubled, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Junior Caminero extended his hitting streak to 15 games with two singles for Tampa Bay. Victor Mesa Jr. had three hits and Ryan Vilade drove in two runs for the Rays, who have the best record in the American League at 83-55 and began the night with a 4 1/2-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees.

Peralta, acquired from the Mets for three minor leaguers in an Aug. 2 trade, struggled at the start. He gave up Francisco Lindor's leadoff homer and consecutive singles to Bo Bichette and Carson Benge. But the right-hander settled down and retired 17 of his final 18 batters.

Peralta (7-11) allowed three hits and one run, with no walks and seven strikeouts. He has permitted just one run over his last 14 innings.

The two-time All-Star combined with three Rays relievers to hold New York to 0 for 26 over the final eight innings, although the Mets managed to score in the seventh when Tampa Bay walked four batters.

Caminero quickly extended the longest active hitting streak in the majors with a first-inning single that scored Díaz and tied the game at 1.

Vilade's third-inning single off Sean Manaea (4-7) scored Mesa and gave the Rays a 2-1 lead.

Tampa Bay chased Manaea by hitting for the cycle in a three-run sixth, including Nick Fortes' run-scoring double, Díaz's homer and Vilade's triple. Fortes scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Walls.

Lindor drove Peralta's 3-2 curveball into the right-field seats for his 34th career leadoff homer and second in three games. He drove in both Mets runs, including a bases-loaded walk.

Up next

Mets RHP Justin Hagenman will make his 2026 debut in Wednesday's series finale. The Rays are expected to start right-hander Griffin Jax (6-9, 3.63 ERA) after activating him from the injured list.