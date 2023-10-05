Frank James faces sentencing for 2022 subway mass shooting in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Frank James, the man behind the 2022 Brooklyn subway mass shooting, will be sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors said James tossed a smoke canister onto a crowded train before opening fire on April 12, 2022 in Sunset Park.

Ten people were shot and wounded, and 20 suffered other injuries.

James pleaded guilty in January to federal terrorism charges.

"My intent was to cause serious bodily injury to people on the train," he said in court. "Although it was not my intention to cause death, I was fully aware that a death or deaths could occur as a result of my discharging a firearm in such an enclosed space as a subway car."

Prosecutors said James posted social media rants in the months leading up to the attack, complaining about the city's subway system and the mayor's approach to crime.

The maximum sentence for the federal terrorism charges is life in prison. Because of his early admission of guilt, sentencing guidelines reduce that to roughly 37 years.