Watch CBS News
Local News

Former President Donald Trump returns to New York City for 2nd deposition in Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

Former President Trump back in NYC for deposition
Former President Trump back in NYC for deposition 02:33

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump is back in New York City to face his second deposition in Attorney General Letitia James' civil case against The Trump Organization

Trump arrived at Trump Tower late Wednesday night, with police and security surrounding his Fifth Avenue residence. 

N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James sues former President Trump 18:21

The last time he testified in the case, he took the Fifth Amendment 400 times -- a strategy legal experts tell CBS2 he will likely use again Thursday.

Trump's return to New York comes roughly a week after he was arraigned in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation

CLICK HERE for more from CBS News.

John Dias
john-dias-small-2019.png

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.