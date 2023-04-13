Former President Donald Trump returns to New York City for 2nd deposition in Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit

Former President Trump back in NYC for deposition

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump is back in New York City to face his second deposition in Attorney General Letitia James' civil case against The Trump Organization.

Trump arrived at Trump Tower late Wednesday night, with police and security surrounding his Fifth Avenue residence.

The last time he testified in the case, he took the Fifth Amendment 400 times -- a strategy legal experts tell CBS2 he will likely use again Thursday.

Trump's return to New York comes roughly a week after he was arraigned in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation.

