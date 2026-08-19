Former New Jersey correctional police officer pleads guilty, admits smuggling contraband into prison

From jailer to jailed.

A former New Jersey correctional police officer pleaded guilty after admitting to smuggling contraband into Northern State Prison, Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Christopher Santana, 33, was found with "a large bulge protruding from the chest area of his clothing" when he arrived for his shift at the prison on June 10, 2025. He was searched, and authorities located two vacuum-sealed bags of tobacco and three bottles of "an unknown liquid" under his vest.

Prosecutors said Santana was paid thousands in bribes for smuggling contraband into the facility between May 2024 and June 2025.

Santana pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit bribery. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will seek a three-year prison term. Sentencing is set for Oct. 5.

"It is a serious breach of public trust when anyone responsible for upholding the law and maintaining order betrays his duties for personal gain," Davenport said. "Corrupt actions like these make correctional facilities less safe and secure for inmates and officials alike, and undermine public trust in government."

"Accepting bribes and smuggling contraband undermines the work of the thousands of correctional professionals who serve with integrity every day and directly jeopardizes the safety of staff and incarcerated persons," Department of Corrections Commissioner Victoria Kuhn said.