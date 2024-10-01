Former FDNY chief Brian Cordasco to plead guilty to conspiracy to solicit and receive a bribe

NEW YORK - One of two former FDNY chiefs who were indicted on bribery and corruption charges has agreed to plead guilty.

Brian Cordasco, 49, will plead guilty to conspiracy to solicit and receive a bribe. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Cordasco is expected to make the plea next week.

Cordasco and Anthony Saccovino worked at the FDNY's Bureau of Fire Prevention. In addition to the conspiracy charge, they both faced charges of solicitation and receipt of a bribe, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and making false statements in connection with a scheme to solicit and accept tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments.

Both retired from the FDNY earlier this year.

What Cordasco was accused of

Prosecutors alleged that Cordasco and Saccovino - who were the top two officials in the BFP - abused their positions to reap more than $190,000 in bribes between 2021 and 2023. The BFP is responsible for making sure fire safety and suppression systems comply with regulations in buildings across the city.

They were accused of soliciting and accepting bribes from retired firefighter Henry Santiago, Jr., who expedited inspections for companies and people awaiting BFP inspections.

"Beginning in 2021, the defendants took advantage of a backlog at the BFP in approvals and inspections - a backlog that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They saw an opportunity to put priority access to the BFP services up for sale," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said when announcing the indictment. "These defendants used their power as senior members of the FDNY to let some people to cut to the front of the line. They allegedly created a VIP lane for faster service that could be only accessed with bribes. That's classic pay-to-play corruption, and it will not be tolerated by this office."

"Every member of the FDNY takes a sworn oath to conduct themselves honestly and ethically. Anything less will not be tolerated. The Department will fully cooperate with any ongoing investigations. Keeping New Yorkers safe remains our top priority," Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said.

Word of the guilty plea comes after New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal bribery charges. In that indictment, prosecutors alleged that Adams used his position to pressure the FDNY to approve the new Turkish consulate building so it could open.

In the indictment of Cordasco and Saccovino, mention is made of a "City Hall list" of projects awaiting BFP approval that "certain City Hall officials would at times ask the BFP to give priority treatment."

Adams has pointed out that the allegations against the two date back to 2020, during his predecessor Bill de Blasio's administration.

"That started during the previous administration. Let's do that first. We acknowledge that. Second, when the Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh became aware of it, she self reported it. That's what administrations are supposed to do," Adams said.

