Queens family thankful no one was hurt when large tree crashed onto parked car

NEW YORK -- A Queens family felt lucky to be safe Saturday after a large tree came crashing down onto their car.

It was just a matter of 10 minutes between the family parking their red Nissan and the tree crashing down onto it.

It happened just after noon on Fleet Avenue.

Car owner Mike Ionescu told CBS New York he doesn't usually park there, but because it was raining, he wanted to get his kids out of the car fast.

Ionescu says he parked the car, then after he went into the house, his neighbor knocked on his door and told him, "Hey, the tree is on your car."

When he came outside, he saw the large tree on top of his vehicle -- the roof damaged and the rear windshield smashed.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"That's the crazy part. We were in it a few minutes earlier, so imagine if we just parked there and the thing fell down when we are all in the car. That would've been pretty scary. We definitely got lucky," Ionescu said.

"It started as a crunching sound, and then it grew in volume. I thought maybe a roof had been damaged by the wind, but it turns out it was the tree that came down," neighbor Steve Nadel said.

The tree also hit another parked car and missed a house by a few inches. It has since been cut down and removed.