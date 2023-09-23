1 injured when tree falls onto Manalapan Township home

MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A tree came crashing down on home in New Jersey on Saturday while the family was inside, injuring at least one person.

"I was actually taking a nap. I thought it was an earthquake," resident Paul Kimmel said.

That rumbling was from a tree that has been sitting next to their home for the past several decades that came crashing down, damaging their fence and slicing through the roof and top floor of their home.

"I was a little dazed. I was like, what happened? Then I got up and my first concern was my family," Kimmel said.

Kimmel, his 27-year-old daughter and their dogs were upstairs. His wife was downstairs.

"We called 911 immediately. We could not get out through the-- we couldn't get down the steps. It's a two-level house. The steps were blocked. The whole roof caved in," Kimmel said.

The family says the initial impact was to the dining room and kitchen. Cassidy Kimmel's older sister was injured and is now in the hospital.

"I think they're making sure she doesn't have any brain bleeds. She's getting a CAT scan, and hopefully nothing serious," Cassidy Kimmel said.

The tree caused a lot of damage to the home, but the family says they're just grateful everyone made it out alive.

The family called a tree removal company to assess the damage. They tell us they will be back Sunday with the proper equipment to start the process.