NYC embarks on plan to improve bus speeds on busy Fordham Road in the Bronx. Here's what it entails.

New York City says the average bus speed on Fordham Road in the Bronx is 5 mph, which is why ground was broken Wednesday on a major redesign.

But some riders say they are skeptical the city's plan will work.

NYC's Fordham Road plan

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the city Department of Transportation have united in an effort to improve bus speeds in that section of the borough.

"The projects in the plan will save riders up to six minutes on each trip," DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said.

The project was proposed and later nixed under former Mayor Eric Adams. Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration brought it back to life after campaigning on fast and free buses.

The price has yet to move, but the lane now will, replacing one of two existing lanes for non-bus traffic on busy Fordham Road. The current curbside bus lane will become a legal lane for pickups, drop-offs and deliveries.

Area residents have their doubts it will work

The plan is designed to end double parking in a bus lane, but to do so with one fewer lane to actually drive in, CBS News New York's Doug Williams reported.

"I don't see how that's gonna work," area resident Yvonne Walters said. "If they go faster, that would help. But they have too much traffic on this street here."

"On this street? Good luck," resident Donald Walker added. "Just leave it alone. Just get people to stay out of the lane."

City officials point to Hillside Avenue in Queens as proof the concept works. There, the offset bus lanes were introduced late last year and bus speeds have increased by 28% since, according to the DOT.

However, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said the bus lane on Hillside is the only one moving faster.

"Now you're sitting on Hillside Avenue for an extra 10 or 15 minutes," Richards said. "The tradeoffs are you're gonna see that congestion, but the people who don't have cars can get home faster as well."

City officials say the Fordham Road redesign will be completed by the end of the year.