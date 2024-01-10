For some flood-weary residents of Manville, N.J., enough is enough

MANVILLE, N.J. - We've seen roads underwater and rivers overflowing across the Tri-State Area Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday night's intense storms.

Some of those places were flooded just a few weeks ago.

"It's crazy," Manville resident Daniel Martinez said.

Once again, Martinez could not sleep Tuesday night worrying that the Millstone River would once again ruin his home.

"I'm nervous every time it rains. Ever time," Martinez said.

Ida dealt the worst blow, destroying the inside of their home.

"I fixed everything before. Last two years, right?" Martinez said.

In December, Martinez feared the worst. Thankfully, just as in Tuesday's storm, the water came so close, but did not make itself at home.

"I looked in the basement. Thank God, no," Martinez said.

His wife Mercedes could not hold back tears, telling Murdock in Spanish "We always get flooded. We always get left on the street."

Lincoln Park is now part of the Millstone River. It will be a while before children can use the swings again, or take to the ball field.

Manville sits surrounded on three sides by water: The Raritan River, which busted beyond its banks reaching Major Flood stage Wednesday, as well as the Royce Brook, and the Millstone River.

Manville Office of Emergency Management Director John Bentz says what transpired there overnight is nearly identical to what the Borough endured in December.

"I haven't had any evacuations and I haven't had any damage to any structures," Bentz said.

But Main Street was severed in two, cut off by floodwaters.

Schools were closed Wednesday, because getting around takes rerouting, with numerous roads covered by water and driving through big puddles necessary. Onlookers seemed to enjoy the spectacle.

For Martinez this latest blow was too close for comfort. He says they're going to move.