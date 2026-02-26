Matvei Michkov scores in overtime to give Flyers a 3-2 win over Rangers

Matvei Michkov scored his second goal of the game 2:10 into overtime and Samuel Ersson made 23 saves as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Michkov beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin for his 15th goal of the season after the Rangers failed to score on a power play to start the extra period.

Trevor Zegras also scored for the Flyers, who trailed 2-0 early in the second period before rallying for their second win since Jan. 23.

Sam Carrick and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the New York, which lost their fifth straight game. Shesterkin, who suffered a lower-body injury in a home loss to Utah on Jan. 5, made 21 saves in his return. The Rangers are 6-15-5 at home this season.

Carrick opened the scoring at 9:56 of the first, beating Ersson with a shot from long range for his fourth goal. Lafreniere's 13th of the season made it 2-0 at 1:23 of the second.

Michkov scored on the power play at 10:25 of the second, cutting the Flyers' deficit to 2-1. Zegras scored 39 seconds into the third to tie the game at 2.

Defenseman Adam Fox returned to the lineup for the Rangers.

New York traded top scorer Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 4 and additional trades could come ahead of the March 6 trade deadline. The Rangers are 2-11-2 since winning the Winter Classic on Jan. 2 in Miami.

The Flyers, who lost 3-1 at Washington on Wednesday, have also tumbled in the standings. Philadelphia is 4-9-4 since Jan. 6.

Before the game, the Rangers honored Olympic gold medal-winning players J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck, along with coach Mike Sullivan, assistant coach David Quinn and general manager Chris Drury, the assistant GM of the U.S. Olympic team in Milan.

Drury was loudly booed by the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Up next

Flyers: Host Boston on Saturday.

Rangers: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.