21 hurt after Queens house fire spreads to adjoining buildings, officials say

Nearly two dozen people were hurt when a fire broke out in Flushing, Queens, on Saturday, officials say.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. on 41st Road near College Point Boulevard.

5-alarm fire spreads to 3 buildings

Officials say the fire started on the first floor of a two-story, wood-frame home in a row of five buildings. When firefighters arrived on the scene, two of the buildings were fully engulfed, and flames had extended to a third building, Chief of Fire Operations Kevin Woods said.

"These buildings in this row of five ... they were built in 1930, so they're all wood. Wood-frame buildings," Woods said. "The walls are wood, the floors are wood, the roof is also made of wood, so fire travels very, very rapidly. Very difficult for us to get ahead of these fires and extinguish."

At least one resident was trapped inside the building where the fire started and had to be rescued from the second floor, officials say.

The fire grew to five alarms, with over 250 firefighters and EMS personnel responding to the scene. It has since been brought under control. Woods said the FDNY will remain on the scene "for quite some time" to monitor hotspots.

Crews battled a fire in Flushing, Queens, on July 25, 2026. Citizen

Families displaced

At least 21 injuries have been reported, including 17 firefighters, two EMTs and two building residents. All of the victims have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Woods said the injuries to firefighters included heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation, and minor sprains and strains.

An EMS official said one building resident was transported in serious condition and a second was in non-serious condition.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Officials say the buildings suffered heavy damage, and multiple families have been displaced. The Red Cross is on the scene to help those impacted.

Nearby residents are urged to close their windows to avoid exposure to smoke, and drivers should expect road closures and traffic delays in the area.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.