Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stops on Long Island for book tour, drawing supporters and protesters

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held an event in Nassau County on Saturday, drawing both supporters and protesters, some of whom were supporters of former president Donald Trump.

DeSantis was at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City to promote his new book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

Many say his book tour is being used as a soft launch for an upcoming White House run.

This comes as we are just days away from his political rival's arraignment in Manhattan.

Some Trump supporters were outside the museum Saturday to protest DeSantis, waving flags and signs that read "DeSantis go home" and driving a caravan through the parking lot.

"We're supporting the fact that Donald Trump should be our next president in 2024, not Ron DeSantis. It's not his time," Joanne Wong said.

"Ron DeSantis 2028. Jump on the train, but wait your turn," one person said.

Many said they also support DeSantis, but they want to see Trump get re-elected first.

"I'm here to support Governor DeSantis. I think he's done a fine job with Florida," Claire Sica said.

"I want to learn more about him. We all know he's gonna be running for president. I like to make an informed decision when I vote," Warren Haley said.

It's unclear if DeSantis is going to address Trump's case at the event.