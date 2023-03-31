Sources: 35,000 NYPD officers on standby in case of large protests after Trump indictment

NEW YORK -- Security plans are in place outside Trump Tower after a New York grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump.

Sources tell CBS2 the Secret Service will escort Mr. Trump there after he lands in New York on Monday.

There are barricades outside Trump Tower as the NYPD ordered all plainclothes officers to report to work Friday in uniform in case they need to be deployed for protests.

There was an afternoon security meeting between the NYPD, Secret Service, Mr. Trump's private security and court officials.

Sources say 35,000 NYPD officers are on standby. The department employs approximately 36,000 officers total, so it is prepared to dedicate almost the entire force if needed.

Just before noon, a peaceful group showed up in support of the indictment with signs and fake crime scene tape.

"I'd like to see justice done against Donald Trump," said Danny Olson. "I just hope it's the opening of the flood gates against Donald Trump. And I've been praying for it since January 6, 2021."

"I'm actually celebrating for our democracy because no one is above the law and, while we don't know the specifics, a jury of citizens decided there was enough evidence to indict Trump, and that means that our democracy is working," another protester said.

The crowd could be much larger on Tuesday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted, "New York put your MAGA hats on. Under our constitutional rights, we WILL support President Trump and protest the tyrants. I'll see you on Tuesday."

It was not immediately clear if Greene planned to be outside court or Trump Tower.

Law enforcement analyst John Miller, formerly of the NYPD, said there is nothing significant in regards to protests, so far.

Miller said the focus now is on how the former president will be transported from Trump Tower to the courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

"What door will they bring him in? How will he be taken in hallways to the district attorney's office to be booked?" said Miller.

A source told CBS News there are some threats on social media, but they're not cause for concern.

Extra protection is also being provided for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who we are told has received multiple death threats.