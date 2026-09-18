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Sunday weather in and around NYC will bring rain and possible flash flooding. Get the forecast

By
Tony Sadiku
Tony Sadiku
Tony Sadiku joined CBS News New York's First Alert Weather Team in December 2023.
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Tony Sadiku,
Justin Lewis

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New York City and the surrounding area are in for a weather pattern change over the course of the weekend. 

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CBS News New York

The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day Sunday due to expected heavy rain that may bring flash flooding to parts of our area. 

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CBS News New York

Friday morning is partly cloudy and humid, with temperatures in the low 70s. 

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CBS News New York

Friday evening, the humidity is moving out, although with highs around 80 it will still have a summer feel. 

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CBS News New York

Friday night also marks our last sunset after 7 p.m. until March. 

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CBS News New York

Then comes our change, this weekend. Highs are expected to remain in the 60s. Lows will be in the 50s in the New York City suburbs, and possibly even in the 40s north and west. 

Saturday we'll have sun and clouds accompanying that cooler feel. The highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70. It'll be a taste of fall.

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CBS News New York

Things take a turn on Sunday, where heavy rains will bring the threat of isolated and scattered flash flooding around our area. The rain chance will continue to climb through the afternoon. It'll be waves of rain throughout the day, on and off, with heavy pockets. We may get an inch or more of rain. High temperatures will remain in the upper 60s. 

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CBS News New York

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