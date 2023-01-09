Watch CBS News
First day on the job for Congressman George Santos

NEW YORK -- Monday is the first day on the job for Congressman George Santos.

The New York Republican was sworn into the House early Saturday after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected as speaker.

The 34-year-old takes office amid multiple investigations and mounting calls to step down

Santos has admitted he lied about going to Baruch College and working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. There are also questions about his finances and a large donation made to his own campaign. 

Among the investigations looking into his actions, Brazilian prosecutors have reopened a criminal investigation allegedly involving stolen checks. 

Meanwhile, his constituents in parts of Queens and on Long Island want to know where he is so they can make their concerns heard.

