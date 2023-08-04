Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms for evening commute

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon storms
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon storms 02:58

Alert: Yellow Alert Friday due to the threat of strong to severe PM thunderstorms N&W.

fa-yellow-alert-5.png
CBS New York

Forecast: Today will be more humid with mostly cloudy skies and some stray showers. Strong thunderstorms develop later this afternoon well N&W and gradually work their way towards the city into the late afternoon and evening hours. 

jl-fa-severe-1-6.png
CBS New York

The best chance of severe thunderstorms will be N&W with the main concerns being downpours (localized flooding) and locally damaging winds. The showers/thunderstorms should wrap up late this evening with things quieting down overnight.

jl-fa-3-part-timeline-1.png
CBS New York

Looking Ahead: High pressure regains control this weekend and delivers mostly to partly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the mid 80s. A chance of showers/t'storms returns on Monday. 

First published on August 4, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.