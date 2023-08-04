First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms for evening commute

Alert: Yellow Alert Friday due to the threat of strong to severe PM thunderstorms N&W.

Forecast: Today will be more humid with mostly cloudy skies and some stray showers. Strong thunderstorms develop later this afternoon well N&W and gradually work their way towards the city into the late afternoon and evening hours.

The best chance of severe thunderstorms will be N&W with the main concerns being downpours (localized flooding) and locally damaging winds. The showers/thunderstorms should wrap up late this evening with things quieting down overnight.

Looking Ahead: High pressure regains control this weekend and delivers mostly to partly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the mid 80s. A chance of showers/t'storms returns on Monday.