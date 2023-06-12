First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for stormy evening commute

Alerts: Yellow Alert this afternoon through this evening for downpours/storms that may affect the PM commute

Notes: High risk of rip currents for the south shore of Long Island today. Moderate for NJ.

Forecast: Expect mostly cloudy skies today, along with a few scattered showers around through the morning hours. The more active period arrives later this afternoon (mainly after 3pm) and continues into the evening. The severe weather risk is marginal, but a few storms could be strong to severe esp. to the south and west of the city where more sun may break through for a time.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats with any storms. While some isolated flooding is possible, our recent dry conditions will limit any widespread issues. It will be cooler, but muggier with highs in the mid 70s. Any showers/storms exit off to the northeast tonight with drier air moving in from the west after midnight. As for tomorrow, it'll be brighter and less humid with highs around 80.

Looking Ahead: Another chance of showers moves in for Wednesday before we dry out again for Thursday. With much of the area considered abnormally dry on the drought monitor, we'll take what we can get. As of now, we're not looking at any major air quality concerns this week. Temps will remain near normal in the upper 70s and low 80s.