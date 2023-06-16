First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for another round of afternoon thunderstorms

Alert: Yellow Alert for today, specifically midday through the early evening for showers and storms developing, some of which could be strong to severe, mainly south of NYC.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will feature increasing clouds through the morning, then showers/storms moving into parts of the area midday (11a-12p) and continuing through the afternoon. With the low tracking slightly farther south, the severe risk is also mainly south... Ocean/Monmouth counties would have the best risk at seeing the those. Still, can't rule out an isolated stronger storm north.

CBS2

Threats once again are brief heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. Extremely similar to what we had Wednesday, just focused a bit farther south. Highs will be in the upper 70s. For tonight, a lingering risk continues but it'll be much more spotty and less active overall.

CBS2

Weekend: Saturday stays a bit unsettled as the low lingers off to our northeast. By no means a washout but hit or miss wraparound showers and rumbles. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday is looking like the better half, shaping up nicely for dad... mix of sun and clouds with just a very slim 10% risk of a spot shower, mainly north.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Monday has also trended drier. Partly sunny with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. It may turn unsettled again into the middle of next week.

CBS2

Note: Some wildfire smoke is back over the northeast creating hazy skies at times today into the weekend. It'll mainly stay in the upper-levels with surface air quality in the moderate range.