First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms

By CBS New York Team

Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.

Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. 

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.

Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.

CBS New York Team
August 26, 2022

