First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms, flash flood threat

Alert: A Yellow Alert is in place for today for heavy rain and flash flood chances.

Forecast: As we reach the noon hour, showers begin to envelope the region, and will last through the evening hours. As the rain moves in, so too will higher levels of humidity. The rain will be heavy at times, with totals of 1-2", and therefore, flash flooding is possible. Thunderstorms are also likely to be embedded within the bands of rain. Some of them may be severe. Suffolk County is the area with the highest threat of severe occurrence.

Our highs will be lower today than yesterday, due to all the clouds and rain in place, so we will only see them top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It looks like the evening commute will be prime time for the storms. After that, the rain and storms begin to wind down, ending completely by 9pm. Then skies clear out and humidity levels drop off. Lows will be mainly in the 60s.

Looking ahead: Friday looks fantastic. Highs will rise back into the mid-upper 80s, sunshine returns, and humidity will be lower. Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday turns stormy and humid again, while Sunday features drier weather, but maintains the humidity. Both days will see highs in the mid-upper 80s.