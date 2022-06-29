Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Wednesday 6/29 CBS2 morning weather headlines

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday morning 6/29 CBS2 weather headlines
First Alert Weather: Wednesday morning 6/29 CBS2 weather headlines 03:11
By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologist

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of a stray shower/thunderstorm it should remain quiet tonight, but it will be balmy with temps only falling into the 60s. 

Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead, Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90. Saturday will be warm, sticky and more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms likely. 

Sunday's trending slightly drier this morning, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all... leaving in a chance of showers for now. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 10:48 AM

