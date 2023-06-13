First Alert Weather: Sunshine, highs in 80s for pick of the week

Note: Moderate risk of rip currents today (except high risk for Suffolk Co.)

Forecast: Morning clouds will give way to brighter skies today, along with lower humidity. Temps will be seasonable with highs topping out right around 80. Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet with temps falling into the 60s in the city and 50s for the suburbs.

For tomorrow, the day starts off dry with increasing clouds. Another risk of scattered showers and t'storms then moves in by midday and continues through the afternoon, with locations to the north likely seeing the most coverage. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday is looking drier with only a slight risk of an isolated shower and more sunshine. Another chance for showers and t'storms then arrives on Friday. Overall, we're in an "every other day" pattern this week as far as rain chances.