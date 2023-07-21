First Alert Weather: Red Alert for strong thunderstorms Friday

Alert: Red Alert today due to a line of showers/thunderstorms early this morning, then the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms midday into the afternoon.

Forecast: A line of showers/thunderstorms pushes through early this morning with a couple of strong thunderstorms possible midday into this afternoon. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and some hail. And although the risk is low, even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Outside of all that, it will be sticky with highs near 80. The showers/thunderstorms will fizzle out through this evening with dry conditions expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be a much better day: mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. As for Monday, it will be warm with a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms.