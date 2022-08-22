First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Monday rain showers; downpours and flooding possible
Alert: Red Alert today for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to flooding.
Forecast: Today we're expecting showers and embedded t'storms/downpours that could lead to flooding. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight we're still at risk for some showers/t'storms, though we're not expecting the organization we'll see today.
As for tomorrow, we'll see a round of isolated to scattered showers, but we're not expecting the coverage or intensity we're anticipating today.
Looking Ahead: We're back in business on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90. As for Friday, there's just a slight chance of showers/t'storms with highs near 90 again.
