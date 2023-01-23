First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Monday, snow for some

A storm system containing multiple types of precipitation, including rain and snow has moved into the region. The rain could be heavy at times, with final totals ranging between .50-1".

While it will be a rain event for most, areas to the north and west will see a wintry mix, with some snow accumulations likely, especially in the counties of Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, and Orange, where 3-6" may fall by the time everything is said and done.

Because of this, we have a Red Alert in place from through Monday afternoon. The rain/snow mix will shift south on Monday to include NYC and points south and east.

Accumulations, if any, will be light in these areas. Could we break our snowless streak tomorrow? It's certainly possible. Otherwise, winds will remain gusty, and we'll see a high of 43.

This will all clear out by Monday evening, and then our attention turns to the next storm system, which is poised to move in by Wednesday. That system will likely start off as a wintry mix and then transition to rain.