First Alert Forecast shows high 80s and plenty of sunshine around NYC, but conditions change next week

First Alert Weather: 80s & plenty of sun in NYC on Saturday

Saturday

No complaints! Saturday features plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Plus, highs reach the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon!

Tonight will be pleasant with mostly clear skies as temperatures dip to around 70 degrees in New York City and the 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday

Sunday will be still a decent one, but more clouds will roll in as we make our way through the day. Most locations will remain dry, but a late-day shower is possible out east.

Highs will be in the upper 80s tomorrow.

Looking ahead

We'll be dealing with more scattered storms Monday as a low meanders offshore. Humidity will climb slightly as well, while temps will be in the mid 80s.

The weather becomes unsettled again in the middle of the week as humidity and thunderstorms return.

For now, enjoy this beautiful weekend!