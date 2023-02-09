First Alert Weather: Mild stretch continues, passing showers possible

Forecast: There will be a few showers around today, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday with just a stray shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. A few leftover showers pass through this evening with temperatures rising into the overnight hours.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61.

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the 40s. Sunday should stay dry for the most part with increasing clouds and a chance of rain late in the day.

Then a coastal system brushes our area late Sunday into Monday morning with precipitation mainly in the form of rain. This will need to be monitored over the next few days to see if it tracks more inland or offshore.