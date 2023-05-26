First Alert Weather: Memorial Day Weekend forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny and milder with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be clear and quiet with lows in the 50s and 40s.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

CBS2

As for Monday (Memorial Day), it will be mostly to partly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.