First Alert Weather: Memorial Day Weekend forecast

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and mild temps
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and mild temps 02:51

Forecast: Today will be sunny and milder with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be clear and quiet with lows in the 50s and 40s. 

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 

As for Monday (Memorial Day), it will be mostly to partly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 8:09 AM

