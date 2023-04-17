First Alert Weather: Damp and dreary start Monday, ahead of afternoon clearing

Forecast: Showers push through this morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will be right around 70 again. Tonight will be mainly dry with just a stray shower here and there. Temps will fall to around 50 in the city with 40s across our suburbs.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny, breezy and cooler with stray showers. Highs will only be in the upper 50s or so.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be sunny and seasonal with highs in the low 60s. Thursday will be a little warmer with highs around 70. Friday will likely be the warmest day with highs in the 70s.