Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Damp and dreary start Monday, ahead of afternoon clearing

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Dreary start
First Alert Weather: Dreary start 02:42

Forecast: Showers push through this morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will be right around 70 again. Tonight will be mainly dry with just a stray shower here and there. Temps will fall to around 50 in the city with 40s across our suburbs. 

skycast-today-rt-new-2023-04-17t082853-977.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny, breezy and cooler with stray showers. Highs will only be in the upper 50s or so.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-04-17t082858-619.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be sunny and seasonal with highs in the low 60s. Thursday will be a little warmer with highs around 70. Friday will likely be the warmest day with highs in the 70s.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 8:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.