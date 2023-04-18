First Alert Weather: Cooler Tuesday on tap, stray rain showers possible
Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, breezy and cooler with a stray shower here and there. Highs will only be in the upper 50s or so.
Tonight will be mostly clear and a little colder with lows in the 40s... 30s N&W. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, breezy and a touch milder with highs in the low 60s.
Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers Thursday morning followed by a warm afternoon. Expect highs around 70. As for Friday, it will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs around 80.
