First Alert Weather: Cloudy and cool with chance of afternoon showers

Forecast: Today will become mostly cloudy with some weak showers around, but mainly from midday into the afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s again.

Any remaining showers move through this evening with things quieting down overnight. Temps will fall to around 40 with 30s across our suburbs.

As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and milder with highs in the low 50s... feeling like March.

Looking Ahead: Periods of rain are likely on Thursday with highs in the 40s. As for Friday, there's just a low-end chance of some leftover showers with highs in the 40s.