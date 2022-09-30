First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/30 Friday morning forecast

It's been a coolish morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. This will yield to a day that starts with a mix of sun and clouds, but then clouds increase steadily in advance of moisture from Hurricane Ian. It will also become increasingly breezy, and our high will be 65.

For tonight, skies will become cloudy with rain moving in late. It will also be on the breezy side with a low of 54.

Saturday will start with heavy rain, and then on and off showers will continue throughout the day. It will be damp, raw, and breezy with a high of only 59.

Rainfall totals look to range between 1-2", with higher totals possible, especially for the south shore of Long Island and coastal New Jersey. These areas are also the same places that will see the highest winds, with gusts possibly as high as 40 mph at times. Because of this, a Yellow Alert is in place for tomorrow.