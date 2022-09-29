Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/29 Thursday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Chilly start
First Alert Weather: Chilly start 02:42

Forecast: Today will be sunny with some high clouds. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and chilly again with 50s in the city and 40s and 30s across our northwest suburbs. As for tomorrow, clouds will be on the increase, but it should stay dry. It will remain cool with highs in the 60s

 Looking Ahead: There's better agreement this morning that the remnants of Ian will spread into our area this weekend. The likelihood at this point is that showers/rain overspread parts of the area as early as late tomorrow night and linger through at least Saturday morning. However, it's still questionable how much rainfall we'll get. 

Low end amounts are around .5" in the city; high end amounts are closer to 4". Now, there's better agreement among the models that we'll end up with .5-1.5" around here, but obviously it's hard to ignore a 4" rainfall projection. And we could actually use the rain, but too much over a short period of time could cause some issues.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 10:51 AM

