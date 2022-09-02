First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/2 Friday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be another great day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs around 80. Tonight will remain quiet with temps falling into the 60s and 50s.

As for tomorrow, we're expecting mostly to partly sunny skies, slightly more humid conditions and highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday and Monday (Labor Day) we'll have to keep an eye on a front that will slowly push through and stall out offshore. What this means is we're expecting isolated to scattered showers/t'storms both days, but it looks like the better chance will be on Monday.

Outside of all that, it will be warm and a little humid with highs around 80.