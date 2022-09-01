Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/1 Thursday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Nice start to September
First Alert Weather: Nice start to September 02:42

Forecast: Today will be sunny and warm with low humidity levels. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the 60s in the city, 50s across our suburbs and 40s well N&W.

jl-dominating-high-1-2.png
CBS2

Tomorrow will be another great day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs around 80.

skycast-labor-day-weekend.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: The holiday weekend starts off decent with mostly to partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. It's Sunday and Monday we'll have to keep an eye on since there will be a front approaching/nearby... isolated to scattered showers/t'storms. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-71.png
CBS2

That said, we're not expecting a washout either day, but an outdoor interruption here and there is possible. Outside of all that, it will be warm and a little humid with highs around 80.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 8:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.