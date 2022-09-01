First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/1 Thursday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny and warm with low humidity levels. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the 60s in the city, 50s across our suburbs and 40s well N&W.

CBS2

Tomorrow will be another great day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs around 80.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: The holiday weekend starts off decent with mostly to partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. It's Sunday and Monday we'll have to keep an eye on since there will be a front approaching/nearby... isolated to scattered showers/t'storms.

CBS2

That said, we're not expecting a washout either day, but an outdoor interruption here and there is possible. Outside of all that, it will be warm and a little humid with highs around 80.