First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/3 Wednesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Hot and sunny
First Alert Weather: Hot and sunny 03:42

Alert: Red Alert Thursday because it will feel like 95-105. Yellow Alert Friday because it will feel like 95+.

Advisories: Heat Advisory Thursday into Friday because it will feel like 95-105.  

Forecast: Today will be hot, but not as humid. Expect highs in the upper 80s with some 90s inland. Expect clear skies tonight as we watch the humidity creep back up. Temps will only fall into the 70s. As for tomorrow, temperatures spike with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temps in the upper 90s... 100+ inland.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 with feels like temps in the mid 90s.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 8:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

