First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/29 Monday forecast

Forecast: It will be a sticky day with some morning clouds giving way to sunshine.

Expect highs in the 80s with some low 90s inland. It will be partly cloudy and muggy tonight with temps only falling into the 70s.

As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky with a chance of t'storms, but mainly late in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Looking Ahead: It will be mostly sunny and less humid Wednesday through Friday. Expect highs in the 80s.