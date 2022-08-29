Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/29 Monday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Hot and humid
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid 02:26

Forecast: It will be a sticky day with some morning clouds giving way to sunshine. 

jl-dewpoint-scale-1.png
CBS2

Expect highs in the 80s with some low 90s inland. It will be partly cloudy and muggy tonight with temps only falling into the 70s. 

jl-futurecast-ibm-graf-4k-6.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky with a chance of t'storms, but mainly late in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-68.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: It will be mostly sunny and less humid Wednesday through Friday. Expect highs in the 80s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 7:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.