First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/25 Thursday forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow because we're expecting a few thunderstorms, some of which could be strong
Forecast: Today will be hot, but not too humid with highs around 90. Tonight will remain quiet and mild with temps falling into the 70s and 60s.
As for tomorrow, a round of showers/thunderstorms is expected in the afternoon. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible.
Looking Ahead: There's a low-end chance of showers both on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s.
