Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/25 Thursday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps back above 90
First Alert Weather: Temps back above 90 02:41

Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow because we're expecting a few thunderstorms, some of which could be strong

fa-yellow-alert-new-7.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be hot, but not too humid with highs around 90. Tonight will remain quiet and mild with temps falling into the 70s and 60s. 

skycast-today-rt-new-22.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, a round of showers/thunderstorms is expected in the afternoon. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-67.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: There's a low-end chance of showers both on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 6:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.