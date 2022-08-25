First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/25 Thursday forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow because we're expecting a few thunderstorms, some of which could be strong

Forecast: Today will be hot, but not too humid with highs around 90. Tonight will remain quiet and mild with temps falling into the 70s and 60s.

As for tomorrow, a round of showers/thunderstorms is expected in the afternoon. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible.

Looking Ahead: There's a low-end chance of showers both on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s.