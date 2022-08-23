First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/23 Tuesday forecast
After a rather wet Monday for many, Tuesday is starting much drier. However, dense fog has been in place, but should be burning off as the morning wears on.
For today, more sunshine will be in place, but the chance of storms still lingers. It will be warmer with a high of 84.
Tonight, skies will clear, and humidity levels will drop off a bit. 70 will be our low, with 60s in the suburbs.
Wednesday looks sunny and hot, with a high of 87.
