First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/23 Tuesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain sticks around
First Alert Weather: Rain sticks around 02:42

After a rather wet Monday for many, Tuesday is starting much drier. However, dense fog has been in place, but should be burning off as the morning wears on. 

skycast-today-rt-new-20.png
CBS2

For today, more sunshine will be in place, but the chance of storms still lingers. It will be warmer with a high of 84. 

skycast-precip-chances.png
CBS2

Tonight, skies will clear, and humidity levels will drop off a bit. 70 will be our low, with 60s in the suburbs. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-65.png
CBS2

Wednesday looks sunny and hot, with a high of 87.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 8:49 AM

