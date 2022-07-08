Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/8 Friday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Hot one
First Alert Weather: Hot one 02:51

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a couple showers out there this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight we'll see an evening shower with more showers/rain filling in overnight. 

tri-state-travel-1-10.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, we'll start off with some clouds and a little rain, then we'll see partial clearing into the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

weekend-forecast-new-right-5.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be sunny, warm and less humid. Expect highs in the low 80s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-40.png
CBS2

As for Monday, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 8:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

