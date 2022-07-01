First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/1 Friday morning forecast

Good morning! Things are heating up and we're heading into the holiday weekend with sizzlin' sunshine. Today will be the hottest of this stretch with temps climbing into the low 90s, feeling more like the mid 90s this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with a few more clouds as the day goes on. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible by late afternoon, especially to the west.

Heading the beach? You're in for some relief with temps in the 80s for the Jersey Shore, and just the 70s for the south shore with winds off the water. There is a moderate risk of rip currents, so use caution if venturing into the water. And of course, remember the sunscreen with burn times 20 minutes or less.

A better risk of some showers and thunderstorms moves in Friday night as a front slowly approaches. It'll be a very muggy night with lows in the low 70s in NYC. As we rank the days of the weekend, Saturday comes in last. It won't be raining all day but rounds of showers and storms are likely. As we head into the PM hours, a few strong to severe storms are possible as well. The main threats would be heavy downpours and gusty winds.

By Sunday, the front shifts just to our south. After a lingering shower chance in the morning, the afternoon is looking a lot better! It'll be noticeably less humid as well. We can't completely rule out a spotty afternoon storm, but it's looking like a nice mix of sun and clouds otherwise. The Fourth of July holiday itself should be very nice with partly sunny skies. Temps will be in the 80s through the weekend.

Have a good one!