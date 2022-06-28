Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/28 Tuesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Tuesday morning 6/28 CBS2 weather headlines
First Alert Weather: Tuesday morning 6/28 CBS2 weather headlines 02:45

Tuesday's a much better day with mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs near 80. Tuesday night will be clear to partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. 

High pressure's in control the remainder of the week with a gradual warm-up expected. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 7:50 AM

