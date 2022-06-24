Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/24 Friday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Picture perfect end to work week
First Alert Weather: Picture perfect end to work week 02:35
Forecast: Today's a better looking day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs closer to normal (low 80s). Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and mild with temps only falling into the 60s. 

Tomorrow will be sunny and hotter with highs well into the 80s with some 90s inland. Sunday will remain hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Looking Ahead: Monday will feature showers and cooler temperatures. Expect highs only in the upper 70s to around 80. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 8:04 AM

