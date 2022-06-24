First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/24 Friday forecast

CBS2

Forecast: Today's a better looking day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs closer to normal (low 80s). Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and mild with temps only falling into the 60s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and hotter with highs well into the 80s with some 90s inland. Sunday will remain hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Looking Ahead: Monday will feature showers and cooler temperatures. Expect highs only in the upper 70s to around 80. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.