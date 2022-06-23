Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/23 Thursday forecast

First Alert Weather: Showers stick around
First Alert Weather: Showers stick around 02:45
Forecast: Today we'll see showers mainly N&W with the activity fizzling out through the afternoon. Around here, it will be mostly cloudy with perhaps a shower in the afternoon with highs only in the low 70s. 

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow's a better looking day with mostly sunny skies and highs closer to normal (low 80s).

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot again with highs in the upper 80s.

