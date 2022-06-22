Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Damp, dreary conditions linger
First Alert Weather: Damp, dreary conditions linger 02:40
jl-bar-graph-precipitation-chances-2-3.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-33.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

jl-above-normal-11.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 8:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.