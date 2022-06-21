First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/21 Tuesday forecast

CBS2

Forecast: Expect increasing clouds today with some showers spreading into the area this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s again. More widespread showers are expected tonight with some downpours here and there and the possibility of a little localized flooding, especially north.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around and perhaps a strong storm late in the day. Highs will be closer to 70.

Looking Ahead: Thursday remains unsettled with showers likely and highs in the 70s. Friday's a better day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.