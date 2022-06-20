Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/20 Monday afternoon forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Nice stretch continues
First Alert Weather: Nice stretch continues 02:50

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The pleasant weather continues today with bright skies, very low humidity, and temps in the upper 70s to around 80. Nothing to complain about for mid-late June! Tonight will be cool once again with temps falling into the low 60s in the city and 50s for the suburbs.

Summer officially arrives tomorrow morning at 5:14 AM. The day will feature more in the way of clouds as things begin to turn more unsettled. We'll bring in a chance for showers by late afternoon and into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking Ahead: The rain risk continues for Wednesday. As of now it's not looking like a washout, but you'll want the umbrella handy. With the clouds and showers, temps will be likely be cooler, ranging from the 60s out east to the 70s inland. The humidity builds back in as the week goes on as well.

CBS New York Team
First published on June 20, 2022 / 10:47 AM

