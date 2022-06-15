Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/15 Wednesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Nice Wednesday
Forecast: Today will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 80. A batch of showers -- perhaps a few rumbles of thunder or even a strong storm to the west -- will push through late tonight into tomorrow morning. 

Then there's another chance of showers/thunderstorms late in the day and at night. In between, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be hot and humid (upper 80s with a feels like temp around 90) with a leftover chance of showers/thunderstorms. As for this weekend, it will be cooler, breezy and less humid with highs in the 70s.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 7:39 AM

