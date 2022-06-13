Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/13 Monday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Warm week
First Alert Weather: Warm week 02:34
tri-state-travel-1-5.png
CBS2

After seeing some leftover showers/rumbles early this morning, today will see improving conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Can't completely rule out a stray afternoon pop-up along the coast, but it's dry for the most part. It'll be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

skycast-tonight-rt-new-1.png
CBS2

 
Tonight will be partly cloudy and less humid with lows in the 60s. For Tuesday, a system dives down to our south during the morning. The latest trends have been for most of the precip to remain south of our area, but it's worth watching. We'll leave in a 20% chance of a shower/storm south of NYC for now. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with temps in the low 80s.

skycast-tomorrow-rt-new.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday looks good right now with bright skies and highs around 80. The end of the week may turn unsettled again with another chance of showers and t-storms.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 8:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.