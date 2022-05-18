First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/18 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Expect a sunny morning with some clouds mixing in this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Clouds thicken this evening with rain filling in overnight through daybreak.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, the rain exits around 8/9 AM with breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s again.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with highs closer to 80.

Temperatures soar on Saturday with highs in the 80s and even 90s -- feeling more like summer! The heat sticks around on Sunday, but there's a chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.